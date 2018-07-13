Why should sports mags and websites have all the fun with annual power rankings? We like performing expert analysis! We like crunching data and rumors to determine who’s poised to have a big season! Unfortunately for us, Maine doesn’t have any big-ticket pro athletic teams whose players we can rank — but it does have lakes and ponds. Thousands of beautiful lakes and ponds!

We asked our not-at-all-imaginary Down East Aquatic Recreation Analysis and Commentary Team to weigh in on the summer prospects* of some of our favorite spots in the Maine lakes region, broadly defined. What’s new on the conservation scene? How’s the fishing been? How are the camps and campgrounds holding up? Sebago to Rangeley, Belgrade to Winthrop, here are some of the lakes where you can find us this summer.