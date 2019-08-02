For 80 miles, the St. John is Maine’s northern border; from there, it flows southeast through New Brunswick to meet the Bay of Fundy. Along its lower sections, it’s flanked by early-settled farmland, but in its upper reaches, it’s long been timber country, a quasi-wilderness managed for generations by behemoth timber companies. By the late ’90s, however, industry shifts were reshaping Maine’s land-ownership model, as market forces and changes in tax law prompted forest-products companies to sell off vast land holdings — including to developers. In 1998, when International Paper Company announced it was selling 185,000 acres along the St. John, The New York Times reported that some 15 percent of the state had gone up for sale that year.

The Nature Conservancy bid on the land in partnership with a timber-investment company, committing $3 million to protect 34 miles of river corridor, while the partner put up $32 million to harvest trees on the remaining acres. At first, the bid lost. Then, a month later, the winning bid fell through — but TNC’s partner had already committed its funds elsewhere. So TNC took a leap: it set out to buy and manage the parcel on its own.