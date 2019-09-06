Healthy Foundation

Robert helped find cosmetics brands that felt nourishing and moisturizing to counteract the effects chemotherapy and radiation had on Kelly’s skin. Delivering new lipstick colors also allowed her to check in on Kelly.

“When you work in the medical field, you see the finances and how hard that is on families, but when Sarah was diagnosed, I saw the emotional distress a family goes through,” Robert says. “I realized I was meant to be there for them during the darkest time in our lives.”

In the midst of all this, Kelly and her family moved from Boston to Kennebunk, where her parents live. Looking for purpose as she transitioned to life after cancer treatments, she pitched Robert the idea of starting a company to help others find natural cosmetics. “When you’re going through treatment, you’re seeing doctors every day,” Kelly says. “Then you stop treatment, and they’re like, ‘You’re cancer free! Go back into the world!’ It’s really hard, that adjustment.”