Modern Family

Owners of an Eisenhower-era ranch discover what’s old is cool again.

By Sarah Stebbins

Photographed by Jared Kuzia

I

n the 1960s, guests could enter Bill and Kate Corrigall’s Portland home through a basement door, grab a drink at a white-and-gold mosaic-tiled bar, and proceed to a carpeted dance floor furnished with a built-in wooden bench. Wall speakers pumped in hi-fi sound from an upstairs stereo, and industrial-style exhaust fans inhaled clouds of cigarette smoke. And if the Soviets decided to ruin the fun? Partygoers could retreat to a concrete-lined bomb shelter located on the other side of a wood-paneled wall. . . .