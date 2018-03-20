AN ARTIST CALLED JAMIE

Jamie describes himself as a slow painter, and destroys much of what he paints in an effort to be more selective as he gets better known, “I look at some of my old stuff and think, “Jeez, how could I ever have done that?” Nevertheless, his output is amazing. And the selling prices, determined by Knoedler’s, are steadily climbing. A year ago a watercolor brought as much as $1,500 and people were willing to pay $20,000 for an oil by Jamie Wyeth.

Like all painters, Jamie constantly gets suggestions for subject matter. He thinks everyone is paintable but tries to steer away from “characters.” He often depicts things that people walk by without seeing — a white-wash bucket or an abandoned capstan. This past summer he was fascinated by a kettle on the back porch of a Maine residence. He saw it every day and it was always covered with flies and he wondered what was inside. So he painted it, flies and all; he paints things as they are.

But it is in portraiture that he shines. He has painted his young friends, forgotten old men, society matrons, governors, movie stars and the military. He would rather not paint on commission, because he insists on painting his way and does not like to be answering questions constantly as he paints — it “breaks the mood.” For this reason he has painted mostly people with whom he is acquainted. He so thoroughly studies the personality of whomever he is painting that some of his subjects are startled to see themselves as they look to others.

He loses himself in his work and is oblivious to all else. During last summer’s marathon fog, he worked right next to the Manana Island fog bell without hearing its loud clanging. He even forgot lunch while he worked until Manana’s hermit reminded him.

Last year a girl was posing for him when a huge plate glass window let go in the wind and crashed all around them. The girl fled, but Jamie kept on painting. And one day he was Iying on his stomach across some railroad ties, working away, when he felt the ties moving under him but didn’t hear the train, which was a few yards away. He threw his paints over the side and jumped after them as the train rumbled by.

Because much time away from painting, like piano playing, makes one lose his touch, service in the National Guard Ready Reserves in the State of Delaware has been an ideal solution to Jamie in fulfilling his military obligations. He reports for duty on Friday and Saturday of the first weekend of every month, and has four years left to go. While there he furnishes art work for the Guard’s magazine, has painted Delaware’s Governor Terry, and started a portrait of Secretary of Defense Robert S. McNamara which had to be abandoned, because the subject could not find time to pose.

As a member of the Air Guard, Jamie became acquainted with Brig. Gen. William W. Spruance, winner of the Congressional Medal of Honor, who miraculously escaped from a burning jet five years ago and then spent four years of recuperation in a hospital. Jamie had been offered the opportunity to go to Vietnam to paint whatever he wished, so he made a date one Sunday to discuss it with the general.