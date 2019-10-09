THINGS TO DO
IN MAINE
Visit our calendar to find the best things to do in Maine. With places to go and events to attend, you’ll find food events, kid-friendly activities, sightseeing tours, and more. As the Maine authority, Down East magazine features the best of Maine culture, travel, food & drink. Our calendar incorporates a variety of things to do across the state: films, museums, author book signings, theater, music, adventures, hiking and biking, bird watching, art galleries, workshops, schooners, lighthouses, and more!
October 2019
Evening for the Environment
We’re excited to join Maine Conservation Voters to celebrate the climate and environmental victories of the year at the annual Evening for the Environment on October 22 in Portland. The keynote speaker is Richard Louv, journalist and author of the national bestseller Last Child in the Woods: Saving Our Children from Nature-Deficit Disorder. To register, go to www.maineconservation.org/evening.Find out more »
THE ORIGINALS PRESENT WAIT UNTIL DARK
Forty-seven years after WAIT UNTIL DARK premiered on Broadway, playwright Jeffrey Hatcher (A Picasso, Cousin Bette) has updated and refreshed Fredrick Knott’s taut 1966 Thriller, now set in 1944 in Greenwich Village. Susan Hendrix, a woman who has recently lost her sight in an automobile accident, becomes imperiled by a dangerous psychopath and a con man who are on a quest to retrieve a lost doll with a very valuable secret - a doll they are willing to kill for.Find out more »
PopTech 2019
Join us for our 23rd annual convening of brilliant minds from all corners of the world. Hosted by Moran Cerf, PopTech is not your usual talking head fest but rather an influential gathering that places high value on authentic human connection. Our campus setting at Point Lookout sets the stage for an immersive and enriching experience featuring the cutting edge presentations you have come to love, interactive sessions, shared meals, fireside chats in front of real fireplaces, late night debates, stargazing andmusic-making.Find out more »
Book Signing with author Richard Louv
Richard Louv’s landmark book, Last Child in the Woods, inspired an international movement to connect children and nature and has now sold over half a million copies. Co-founder of the Children & Nature Network and winner of the Audubon Medal, Louv has become the expert on radically improving mental and physical health through our relationship to the natural world.Find out more »
MMPA Presents: The Barbara Morris Goodbody Collection, Exhibition Talk with Brenton Hamilton
Join us for an exhibition talk with Art Historian and Photographer, Brenton Hamilton on the fourth floor of the University of Southern Maine Glickman Family Library, October 24th, 6:00-8:00pm. Brenton will illuminate the historical significance of the Barbara Morris Goodbody Collection currently on view at the Maine Museum of Photographic Arts at the USM Glickman Family Library.Find out more »
Stroll Haunted Yarmouth
October will mark the second annual historical drama,”Stroll Haunted Yarmouth,” staged at the Old Meeting House and adjacent cemetery on Hillside Avenue. Meet some of the colorful residents from Yarmouth’s early history, who tell their stories by their gravesites.Find out more »
Troy Hudson and The High Road @ Rock City Cafe
Americana Rock band, Troy Hudson and The High Road are Troy Hudson, Matt Kincaid, John Hurd and Donald Root. TH&HR have created a band filled with big hooks, soaring harmonies and an electric live show that has fans and critics talking. Maine based, Troy Hudson and The High Road are setting out on the road this summer in support of their new EP ATLANTIC HIGHWAY featuring the critically acclaimed singles, MADE TO BE BROKEN and STEADY DECLINE! They will be on the Rock City stage from 6-8pm.Find out more »
Jack O’Lantern Hike
Frenchman Bay Conservancy’s new trail at the Jordan Homestead Preserve will be lit with Jack O’Lanterns on October 29, 2019! Come out from 3-5pm to traverse the trail, spotting pumpkins along the way! Hiking-safe costumes and flashlights or headlamps are encouraged. This spooky hike is open to guests all ages!Find out more »
November 2019
The First Maine Yiddish Culture Festival on November 2 and 3
Building on its 22 years of success, the Maine Jewish Film Festival is excited to present Maine’s first Yiddish Culture Festival on November 2 and 3, 2019. Featuring music, lectures, film, and food, the Yiddish Culture Festival will explore the Jewish culture that originated in Eastern Europe and expanded in the cities of the United States and Canada.Find out more »
TEDx Dirigo
X. It marks the spot. It blows kisses. It’s exponential, experimental...unknown. This Fall, join us for TEDxDirigo’s tenth (X) annual event as we explore the power of persistence, creativity, and community through The Power of X.Find out more »
