Hankus Netsky

The Yiddish Culture Festival

The Maine Jewish Film Festival is a non-profit organization that strives to enrich, educate and entertain a diverse community by presenting films that explore the global Jewish experience. November 2 & 3. Various locations in the Portland area.

Visit our calendar to find the best things to do in Maine. With places to go and events to attend, you’ll find food events, kid-friendly activities, sightseeing tours, and more. As the Maine authority, Down East magazine features the best of Maine culture, travel, food & drink. Our calendar incorporates a variety of things to do across the state: films, museums, author book signings, theater, music, adventures, hiking and biking, bird watching, art galleries, workshops, schooners, lighthouses, and more!

October 2019

Maine Conservation Voters

Evening for the Environment

October 22 @ 5:30 pm - 8:00 pm
Innovation Hall at UNE, 772 Stevens Ave
Portland, ME 04103 United States + Google Map

We’re excited to join Maine Conservation Voters to celebrate the climate and environmental victories of the year at the annual Evening for the Environment on October 22 in Portland. The keynote speaker is Richard Louv, journalist and author of the national bestseller Last Child in the Woods: Saving Our Children from Nature-Deficit Disorder. To register, go to www.maineconservation.org/evening.

THE ORIGINALS PRESENT WAIT UNTIL DARK

October 22 @ 7:30 pm
Recurring Event (See all)

One event on 10.18.19 at 7:30 pm

One event on 10.19.19 at 7:30 pm

One event on 10.20.19 at 7:30 pm

One event on 10.21.19 at 7:30 pm

One event on 10.22.19 at 7:30 pm

One event on 10.23.19 at 7:30 pm

One event on 10.24.19 at 7:30 pm

One event on 10.25.19 at 7:30 pm

One event on 10.26.19 at 7:30 pm

Saco River Theatre, Salmon Falls Rd
Bar Mills, ME 04093 United States + Google Map
$15

Forty-seven years after WAIT UNTIL DARK premiered on Broadway, playwright Jeffrey Hatcher (A Picasso, Cousin Bette) has updated and refreshed Fredrick Knott’s taut 1966 Thriller, now set in 1944 in Greenwich Village. Susan Hendrix, a woman who has recently lost her sight in an automobile accident, becomes imperiled by a dangerous psychopath and a con man who are on a quest to retrieve a lost doll with a very valuable secret - a doll they are willing to kill for.

PopTech 2019

October 23 - October 26
Point Lookout, 67 Atlantic Hwy
Northport, ME 04849 United States + Google Map
$1600 – $7000

Join us for our 23rd annual convening of brilliant minds from all corners of the world. Hosted by Moran Cerf, PopTech is not your usual talking head fest but rather an influential gathering that places high value on authentic human connection. Our campus setting at Point Lookout sets the stage for an immersive and enriching experience featuring the cutting edge presentations you have come to love, interactive sessions, shared meals, fireside chats in front of real fireplaces, late night debates, stargazing andmusic-making.

Book Signing with author Richard Louv

October 23 @ 9:00 am - 11:00 am
Gilsland Farm Audubon Center, 20 Gilsland Farm Road
Falmouth, ME 04105 + Google Map
Free

Richard Louv’s landmark book, Last Child in the Woods, inspired an international movement to connect children and nature and has now sold over half a million copies. Co-founder of the Children & Nature Network and winner of the Audubon Medal, Louv has become the expert on radically improving mental and physical health through our relationship to the natural world.

MMPA Presents: The Barbara Morris Goodbody Collection, Exhibition Talk with Brenton Hamilton

October 24 @ 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Maine Museum of Photographic Arts, USM Glickman Family Library, 5th floor, 314 Forest Ave.
Portland, ME 04101 United States + Google Map
Free

Join us for an exhibition talk with Art Historian and Photographer, Brenton Hamilton on the fourth floor of the University of Southern Maine Glickman Family Library, October 24th, 6:00-8:00pm. Brenton will illuminate the historical significance of the Barbara Morris Goodbody Collection currently on view at the Maine Museum of Photographic Arts at the USM Glickman Family Library.

Stroll Haunted Yarmouth

October 25 @ 7:00 pm
Recurring Event (See all)

One event on 10.25.19 at 7:00 pm

One event on 10.19.19 at 5:00 pm

One event on 10.19.19 at 8:00 pm

One event on 10.26.19 at 5:00 pm

One event on 10.26.19 at 8:00 pm

The Old Meeting House, 25 Hillside St
Yarmouth, ME 04096 United States + Google Map
$15

October will mark the second annual historical drama,”Stroll Haunted Yarmouth,” staged at the Old Meeting House and adjacent cemetery on Hillside Avenue. Meet some of the colorful residents from Yarmouth’s early history, who tell their stories by their gravesites.

Troy Hudson and The High Road @ Rock City Cafe

October 26 @ 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Rock City Cafe, 316 Main St,
Rockland, ME 04841 United States + Google Map
Free

Americana Rock band, Troy Hudson and The High Road are Troy Hudson, Matt Kincaid, John Hurd and Donald Root. TH&HR have created a band filled with big hooks, soaring harmonies and an electric live show that has fans and critics talking. Maine based, Troy Hudson and The High Road are setting out on the road this summer in support of their new EP ATLANTIC HIGHWAY featuring the critically acclaimed singles, MADE TO BE BROKEN and STEADY DECLINE! They will be on the Rock City stage from 6-8pm.

Jack O’Lantern Hike

October 29 @ 3:00 pm - 5:00 pm
Jordan Homestead Preserve, Bayside Road
Ellsworth, ME 04605 United States + Google Map

Frenchman Bay Conservancy’s new trail at the Jordan Homestead Preserve will be lit with Jack O’Lanterns on October 29, 2019! Come out from 3-5pm to traverse the trail, spotting pumpkins along the way! Hiking-safe costumes and flashlights or headlamps are encouraged. This spooky hike is open to guests all ages!

November 2019

The First Maine Yiddish Culture Festival on November 2 and 3

November 2
Recurring Event (See all)

One event on 11.03.19 at 12:00 am

Multiple Locations ME United States + Google Map
$10 – $25

Building on its 22 years of success, the Maine Jewish Film Festival is excited to present Maine’s first Yiddish Culture Festival on November 2 and 3, 2019. Featuring music, lectures, film, and food, the Yiddish Culture Festival will explore the Jewish culture that originated in Eastern Europe and expanded in the cities of the United States and Canada.

TEDx Dirigo

November 2 @ 12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Innovation Hall at UNE, 772 Stevens Ave
Portland, ME 04103 United States + Google Map
$50 – $100

X. It marks the spot. It blows kisses. It’s exponential, experimental...unknown. This Fall, join us for TEDxDirigo’s tenth (X) annual event as we explore the power of persistence, creativity, and community through The Power of X.

