Outdoor adventure flicks are barnstorming Maine this summer.

When it started in 2011, at a rafting center in The Forks, the Maine Outdoor Film Festival screened 11 films about open-air sports and the lifestyle that accompanies them. This summer, the fest kicks off its seventh running with a shorts contest, Broke and Stoked, for in-state filmmakers only. Then, MOFF goes on tour, pairing feature-length movies from filmmakers around the world with appropriate Maine venues: Rangeley for a hiking flick, Greenville for an ice-fishing doc, etc. In all, festival founders Nick Callanan and Nick Bowie (a pair of seasonal rafting guides who also own a video-production company in Portland) have planned some 60 films, shown over a month and a half at 21 venues across each of Maine’s 16 counties. Says Callanan: “If we went to all the screenings now, we wouldn’t have wives anymore.” Broke and Stoked is on August 17 at Freeport’s L.L.Bean Discovery Park. The first MOFF feature screening is on August 31 at Rangeley’s Lakeside Theater.