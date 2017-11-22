Don’t Rest, You Merry Gentlemen (and Gentlewomen)

Seventy marching bands, floats, dancing troupes, and performing groups march in the Festival of Lights Parade. Dec. 2. 4:30–6:30 p.m. 207-947-0307.

Bar Harbor

Carolers (and cocoa) provide the warm-up to the Village Holidays and Midnight Madness Sale, a night of craft making, activities, and bargain shopping. Dec. 1. 4:30 p.m.–midnight. 207-288-5103.

Belfast

Local merchants offer discounts during the annual Early Bird Sale, followed by the Christmas Tree Lighting and photos with Mr. and Mrs. Claus. Dec. 2. Sale 6 a.m.–5 p.m.; 4:30–7 p.m. 207-218-1158.

Bethel

Christmas at the Mason House finds Bethel Hill’s oldest surviving home decked in old-fashioned style. Holiday music and refreshments too. Dec. 2. 3:30–6 p.m. 207-824-2908.

Boothbay and Boothbay Harbor

The Boothbay Festival of Lights includes Gardens Aglow at Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens and a huge display of gingerbread houses, castles, and lighthouses. Nov. 17–Dec. 31. 207-633-2353.

Camden, Lincolnville, Rockport

Highlights of Christmas by the Sea include Santa’s arrival by boat (twice!), a bonfire on Lincolnville Beach, a community tree lighting in Camden, and holiday sales. Dec. 1–3. 207-236-3438.

Damariscotta, Newcastle

Let the twin villages Spark Your Spirit with caroling, street food, movies for the kids, and ornament making. Nov. 25. 207-563-8340.

Ellsworth

Ellsworth’s annual Christmas Parade is the prelude to a full day of events, activities, and performances. Dec. 3. 11 a.m.–noon. 207-667-5584.

Farmington

Chester Greenwood Day, honoring the native son who invented earmuffs, begins with an earmuff parade and continues with a gingerbread house contest, a polar dip into Clearwater Pond, and a chance to sample goodies at local restaurants with a Taste of Farmington passport. Dec. 2. 207-778-4215.

Fort Kent

Fort Kent’s 37th annual Arts & Crafts Fair boasts 120 vendor booths selling jewelry, candles, mittens, paintings, pottery, and more at the UMaine Fort Kent Sport Center. Later in the day, Santa will be on hand for the Fort Kent Christmas Tree Lighting. Nov. 25–26. 207-834-5354.

Freeport

Highlights from the annual Sparkle Celebration include horse-drawn wagon rides, visits with Santa (and reindeer) in the L.L.Bean barn, and (oddly enough) a tuba concert at the Freeport Performing Arts Center. Dec. 1–3. 207-865-1212.

Greenville

The Moosehead Lakes Region’s Deck the Halls is a full day of activities, including street festival, petting zoo, live music, sidewalk sales, a lighted parade, and restaurant specials. Nov. 25, 9 a.m.–8 p.m. 207-695-2421.

