The forest is falling away behind us when Scot Bubier turns his hatchback off the dirt road he calls Smuggler’s Lane and into a meadow, following a track of flattened grass. To our right is the edge of the North Maine Woods, the 3.5-million-acre undeveloped forestland we entered 2 hours ago, some 40 bone-rattling logging-road miles south of here, in the town of Allagash. To our left is a row of small houses and tidy backyards. We reach a gravel road, which Bubier no sooner takes than he’s turning off of it, cutting through a backyard, slipping between two houses, and finally, pulling onto a patchy paved road named Rue de la Frontière. Border Street.

“Here’s how I drive when I have my shotgun in the car,” Bubier says. He pulls the car to the right, steering the passenger-side wheels onto the shoulder so we don’t drift into Canada, an arm’s reach from his driver’s-side window. We pass a boarded-up yellow house before turning into the driveway of Bubier’s hunting and fishing retreat, a plain, two-story house with peeling pale-blue shingles. It’s the country’s northernmost house east of the Mississippi and the unassuming terminus of Maine’s most peculiar settlement.

Estcourt Station, in Big Twenty Township, comprises one vacant gas station and five houses, all of them unoccupied most of the year. It shares Rue de la Frontière with Estcourt, a village within the Quebec town of Pohénégamook, encompassing one closed sawmill and a dozen houses, most occupied year-round. Together, they’re segregated by boundaries: natural ones, like the vast forest to the south and Kelly Rapids, just west of Bubier’s house; built ones, like the 30-foot-high railway embankment that prevents anyone from seeing glittering Lake Pohénégamook; and cultural ones, with mostly English spoken in the Maine houses and mostly French in the Quebec ones.

Then there’s the international border, marked by a line of waist-high obelisks. A quarter-mile from Bubier’s place, tucked among a string of houses, is the Canadian Border Services Agency, a small, ungated white-clapboarded building. A half-mile beyond that, at the entrance to a private logging road, U.S. Customs and Border Protection is housed in a corrugated-steel building fronted by barrier gates and tall, thick, bilious-yellow monitors that screen vehicles for radiation.

Mostly, though, the border is invisible, and it slices diagonally across Rue de la Frontière and directly through eight properties, dividing kitchens, bedrooms, and gardens between two nations. As a first-time visitor exploring the neighborhood, I was sometimes unsure which country I was in, but residents have a keen sense of where they need to step or drive in order to avoid the hassle of reporting to one border station or the other. It’s not uncommon, Scot Bubier says, for him to fish from the bank of Kelly Rapids right alongside a Quebecker, each man casting from his own country.