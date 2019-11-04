THINGS TO DO
IN MAINE
Visit our calendar to find the best things to do in Maine. With places to go and events to attend, you’ll find food events, kid-friendly activities, sightseeing tours, and more. As the Maine authority, Down East magazine features the best of Maine culture, travel, food & drink. Our calendar incorporates a variety of things to do across the state: films, museums, author book signings, theater, music, adventures, hiking and biking, bird watching, art galleries, workshops, schooners, lighthouses, and more!
Upcoming Events
Events Search and Views Navigation
November 2019
HOME – an evening with Habitat for Humanity
Join Habitat for Humanity of Greater Portland and Honorary Co-Chair Governor Janet T. Mills for their brand new HOME event on November 14 at the Portland Art Gallery! Enjoy an evening of art, live jazz, and mingling, all to benefit Habitat for Humanity of Greater Portland's building projects in Maine.Find out more »
Maine Museum of Photographic Arts presents: JACK MONTGOMERY AND RALPH GIBSON: APPEARANCES
Maine Museum of Photographic Arts presents: JACK MONTGOMERY AND RALPH GIBSON: APPEARANCES A Collaboration with the Bates College Museum of Art.Find out more »
ART IS COMMUNITY X
Sponsored by the Saco River Art League, this popular, annual, juried show and sale of exceptional regional art and fine crafts, includes paintings, sculptures and child-friendly interactive art-making for visitors during the opening weekend.Find out more »
Kids Con Portland
New England's largest comic con for kids comes to Portland! Join us for Kids Con Portland 2019 Sat Nov 16, 10am-5pm at the Doubletree Hilton in Portland, ME!Find out more »
PETE SEEGER’S “THE INCOMPLEAT FOLK SINGER” A Canadian Tribute to an American Hero With Mark Hellman
Nov. 17, 3:00 PM - 4:30 PM @ Saco River Theatre, 29 Salmon Falls Road, Bar Mills, ME. Tickets: $15. Reservations: 207-929-6472 or www.sacorivertheatre.org. A rollicking, tumultuous, triumphant sing-along musical memoir in 2 acts, this quintessentially Canadian creation pays tribute to celebrated American folksinger, social activist and environmentalist, Pete Seeger, told in his own words and featuring 29 favorite songs from his early years (1935-70). On its very first tour to the US! Originally produced by the Other Guys Theatre…Find out more »
“Reducing Wildlife Damage for Homeowners along the Coast of Maine”
The Belfast Garden Club will sponsor an entertaining and educational program for gardeners and homeowners on discouraging damaging wildlife, presented by wildlife expert Maynard Stanley, Jr., of Owls Head. The talk will be on Tuesday, Nov. 19, in the Abbott Room of the Belfast Free Library, located at 106 High St. The program is free and open to the public and begins at 2:00 p.m.Find out more »
The Jason Spooner Band – New album (“WIDE EYED”) release celebration concert at Skal, Vinalhaven
Popular Maine-based roots rock quartet, The Jason Spooner Band, will be celebrating the release of their fifth studio album WIDE EYED at Skal on Vinalhaven on Friday, November 23. The album is currently receiving nationwide airplay on a large number of Triple A and non-commercial radio stations across the US.Find out more »
The Jason Spooner Band – New album (“WIDE EYED”) release celebration concert – Barrettstown Farmhouse
Popular Maine-based roots rock quartet, The Jason Spooner Band, will be celebrating the release of their fifth studio album WIDE EYED at Barrettstown Farmhouse in Hope, ME on Saturday, November 23. The album is currently receiving nationwide airplay on a large number of Triple A and non-commercial radio stations across the US.Find out more »
December 2019
Holiday Offerings – 2019 December 1 through December 29
If you’re looking for a holiday gift for an art lover on your list, stop in Richard Boyd Art Gallery on December 1 at 10:00 a.m. to see an annual exhibit featuring a selection of original paintings no larger than 24” x 24” depicting a range of scenes from traditional landscapes to contemporary abstracts; limited edition bronze sculptures, and works in clay.Find out more »
WPOR Jingle Jam 2019
Make plans now to join us at The Point on Clarks Pond Parkway in South Portland for what promises to be an unforgettable night!Find out more »
Get on our calendar!
Submit your event info here.
FEATURED EVENTS
WPOR Jingle Jam 2019
The Point Community Center
WPOR’s Jingle Jam 2019 is December 5th, featuring Walker Hayes, Johnny McGuire, Alissa Griffith, and Maine’s own Joseph Gallant. Make plans now to join us at The Point on Clarks Pond Parkway in South Portland for what promises to be an unforgettable night!
Paris Hill Holiday House Tour
Paris Hill Academy, Paris
Join the residents of the historic Paris Hill village on December 6th or December 7th while they open their holiday-decorated homes for tours! With many of the houses on Paris Hill dating back well into the 1800s or earlier, what better way to kick off the holidays and get in the spirit!
Holiday Lantern Tours 2019
138 Congress Street, Portland
Take a lantern-light guided tour to the top of the tower and enjoy winter maritime stories. Each tour is approximately 25 minutes and includes plenty of time at the top to enjoy a view of Portland at night. Tours will leave every half hour starting at 5:30 pm. Advanced tickets required.
Sell your event tickets with Down East.
207TIX.com is an online, events portal for selling tickets and for promoting Maine events to one of the best audiences available in the state. It is produced by the same, trusted, award-winning team that published Down East, magazine of Maine since 1954. 207TIX offers the same features as many other ticketing sites with the added benefits of being a local trusted partner, and for offering built-in marketing support to get your event off the ground. Email us to get started.