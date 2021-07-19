Getaway Includes:

This intimate five-course dining experience with wine pairings at Water’s Edge Restaurant & Bar will tantalize your taste buds. Each course is thoughtfully prepared by Chef Michael Adams, presented without previous knowledge of the menu, and paired with a glass of wine to help accentuate the flavors.

After dinner, retire to your accommodation on property for a one-night stay at Sheepscot Harbour Village Resort. The resort overlooks the beautiful Sheepscot River, located in Edgecomb, and just over the bridge from Wiscasset. Walk to the end of the pier, and enjoy a moment of tranquility on the water. The sunsets across the river are stunning!

Enjoy a magical experience for you and a guest at Water’s Edge Restaurant & Bar located at Sheepscot Harbour Village Resort in Edgecomb, Maine.

Giveaway Rules:

This one-night giveaway and five-course dinner is based on two guests. Dietary restrictions will be taken into consideration before the menu is designed by the chef. A breakfast coupon will be included in your stay. Must book and stay between September 1st and October 31st, 2021; dates of stay are subject to availability, and accommodation type. This giveaway cannot be redeemed for money or combined with any other offer. The winner will be chosen at random on August 30. Must be 21 to enter this giveaway.

View Down East Contest Guidelines.