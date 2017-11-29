Culture, Photography, zeta 11.29.17

The View From Here

Sunrise at Lower Richardson Lake, Maine. Yes please use!! My last name is Vincunas my instagram is @cyndimariev. My brother and his wife Robin and Terry Spencer just bought Lakewood Camps on the lake that’s where the photo was taken. We were up there for hunting season some hunters were staying there and we were cooking for them. It’s a beautiful place and has been a fly fishing camp since 1853.

Sunrise at Lower Richardson Lake Maine, by Cindy Vicunas.

A collection of some of our favorite Maine images of the day.

Whether you’re an amateur with your iPhone or a pro with your Mark II, the creativity and passion of Mainers and visitors found in all corners of the state, capture the essence of #Mainelife every day. Tag your photos with #Mainelife or email them to us at online@downeast.com. Thank you for sharing your Maine view!

Super excited to rent out the tree house this spring! #airbnb #airbnbhost #vacationland #maine #airbnbexperience

A few days left in November…the calm before the holiday storm! Enjoy.

Gooood morning ☀️ #maine . . . . . . . . #igersmaine #igersnewengland #maineisgorgeous

Morning.

#bangor #bangormaine #reflections #reflection #cityscape #maine #igersmaine

Jeff Howland

Jeff Howland is the digital strategist at Down East.

