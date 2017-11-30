Julia M. Doughty has always been impassioned by the sea and in its proximity she feels alive and creatively complete. Julia grew up in Nova Scotia, where she first started collecting scrap as a youth on the Halifax waterfront. While in Nova Scotia, she earned her BFA from the Nova Scotia College of Art and Design. She is currently living in Freeport, soon to reach 13 years of residency in this bustling little coastal town. Before setting down her roots here in Maine, she studied costume design and history at the California College of Arts, and also graphic design at Moore College of Art in Philadelphia. Julia’s journey in textile, graphic, and costume design has led her to the joyful discovery of found-object sculpture.