October 7 A two-fer celebration of the outdoors on one of Maine’s loveliest small ski hills. In the morning, join Baxter Outdoors for a 3.5-mile trail run up Mt. Abram, gaining about 1,000 feet of elevation. Autumn views of Maine’s western peaks are well worth the sweat. So’s the Baxter Brewing Co. beer you can quaff after you’re finished, when the hill kicks off its annual Oktoberfest celebration. Bring the family for music and kids activities, and bring your wallet to grab your season pass nice and early. Mt. Abram staff will be around to show off what’s new on the mountain for winter 2017 (you know you can hardly wait). Trail race $30, Oktoberfest free. 11 a.m. race start; fest to follow. Mt. Abram, 308 Howe Hill Rd., Greenwood. 207-875-5000. mtabram.com , baxteroutdoors.com

Sunday River Fall Festival & North American Wife Carrying Championship

October 7–8

Let’s just get this out of the way: if you’re not familiar, the wife-carrying championship is exactly what it sounds like. Spouses hoist spouses, then run a grassy obstacle course to win glory, cash, and the wife’s weight in beer (not to mention an invite to the World Championship in Finland). Wife-carrying is a spectator sport, and the sidelines are a party. So’s the rest of Sunday River’s two-day salute to fall, with a corn hole (beanbag toss) tournament, an arts and crafts fair, beer, barbecue, and a Bloody Mary tent that opens at 10 a.m. Live music all weekend includes a Saturday afternoon show by Zema Libre, Maine’s high-energy, highly danceable world-music outfit. Get your last kicks on Sunday River’s mountain biking trails, disc golf course, and zip line because autumn won’t last forever. 9 a.m.–5 p.m. Sunday River Resort, 15 South Ridge Rd., Newry. 207-824-3000. sundayriver.com

