Can you name this picturesque pier and the historic military installation it was a part of?

This pier, extending nearly 600 feet into the sea, almost seems too pretty to be a part of Maine’s military history. Many of its planks and boards were replaced after sustaining damage during Hurricane Sandy, but they were once strong enough to accommodate the weight of various midcentury army vehicles. The view from the tip takes in a squat granite lighthouse and gorgeous harbor that at one time was a literal minefield. Today, most visitors are either history buffs, who come to see the surrounding, abandoned edifices the pier once served, or tourists and day-trippers taking advantage of walking trails, a kiddie play area, picnic sites, and a swimming beach. We promise this shot is from Maine, even though the site is named for a decorated Civil War general and engineer from, ugh, New Hampshire.

