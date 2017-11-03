Where in Maine?

Can you guess the name of this lobstering islet and its beloved seafood shack?

As Maine islands go, this one’s easy to reach. A causeway connects it to the mainland, and a small city bustling with art museums, galleries, shops, and restaurants lies just 12 miles north. Still, the island’s tranquility and beauty rival those of its offshore cousins. That’s because unless you’re a homeowner, lobsterman, or seafood plant worker, there’s little reason to venture here in winter and only one reason to do so in summer — the tidy red lobster shack on the left. (The building where people actually line up to order their shore dinners is just out of view.) On the other side of the little inlet stands the region’s oldest working lobster wharf. Meanwhile, a stone’s throw from here, 260,000 pounds of live lobsters are resting in holding tanks at one of Maine’s largest seafood processing plants. The facility bears its local founder’s name, despite being sold to an out-of-state concern in 2011, and it packs and ships 50,000 crustaceans daily to customers around the world. Fittingly, the island is shaped like a great curving crusher claw, but it’s named for an altogether different Maine icon, also abundant here.

❯❯ If you can guess the name of this lobstering islet and its beloved seafood shack, submit your answer below. We’ll feature our favorite letter in an upcoming issue — and send the winner a Down East wall calendar.





