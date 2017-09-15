Each month, Down East editors select our favorite response to “Where in Maine?” Here is our favorite letter from August.

Have you ever sat on a picnic bench on a beautiful evening at Shaw’s Wharf and watched an August moon appear out of the ocean? It can only happen in New Harbor. I grew up in Augusta in the 1950s, and my parents always brought my sister and me here and to Pemaquid Beach in the summer. It’s a place where time never changes and one never forgets. Although I live now in a suburb, outside of Chicago, my wife and I travel to Maine and New Harbor every year, just to enjoy the solace and the beauty, and to eat our fill of Maine lobsters. Thank you for the memories.