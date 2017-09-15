Where in Maine?
August 2017
Each month, Down East editors select our favorite response to “Where in Maine?” Here is our favorite letter from August.
Have you ever sat on a picnic bench on a beautiful evening at Shaw’s Wharf and watched an August moon appear out of the ocean? It can only happen in New Harbor. I grew up in Augusta in the 1950s, and my parents always brought my sister and me here and to Pemaquid Beach in the summer. It’s a place where time never changes and one never forgets. Although I live now in a suburb, outside of Chicago, my wife and I travel to Maine and New Harbor every year, just to enjoy the solace and the beauty, and to eat our fill of Maine lobsters. Thank you for the memories.
Larry Bader
Barrington, Illinois