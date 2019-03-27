Come to the 2019 Maine Flower Show at Thompson’s Point in Portland and take a Walk in Maine! The Maine Flower Show is one of the biggest gardening and horticultural shows in the region where landscapers, exhibitors, designers, and horticulturists come together in one anticipated annual event. This year, attendees aren’t just observers — they will immerse in colors, smells and sounds of the great state of Maine and experience its natural beauty firsthand.

Premiere Night

Wednesday, March 27, 2019 | 6:30 PM to 9:00 PM

Show Dates

Thursday, March 28 | 10:00 AM to 6:00 PM

Friday, March 29 | 10:00 AM to 7:00 PM

Saturday, March 30 | 10:00 AM to 7:00 PM

Sunday, March 31 | 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM