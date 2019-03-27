« All Events

2019 Maine Flower Show

March 27 @ 6:30 pm - 9:00 pm

|Recurring Event (See all)

One event on 03.28.19 at 10:00am

One event on 03.29.19 at 10:00am

One event on 03.30.19 at 10:00am

One event on 03.31.19 at 10:00am

$10 – $50
Maine Flower Show

Maine Flower ShowCome to the 2019 Maine Flower Show at Thompson’s Point in Portland and take a Walk in Maine! The Maine Flower Show is one of the biggest gardening and horticultural shows in the region where landscapers, exhibitors, designers, and horticulturists come together in one anticipated annual event. This year, attendees aren’t just observers — they will immerse in colors, smells and sounds of the great state of Maine and experience its natural beauty firsthand.

Premiere Night
Wednesday, March 27, 2019 | 6:30 PM to 9:00 PM

Show Dates
Thursday, March 28 | 10:00 AM to 6:00 PM

Friday, March 29 | 10:00 AM to 7:00 PM

Saturday, March 30 | 10:00 AM to 7:00 PM

Sunday, March 31 | 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM

+ Google Calendar+ iCal Export

Details

Date:
March 27
Time:
6:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Cost:
$10 – $50
Website:
https://maineflowershow.com/

Venue

Thompson’s Point
10 Thompsons Point A
Portland, ME 04102 United States + Google Map
Phone:
(207) 747-5288
Website:
http://www.thompsonspointmaine.com/