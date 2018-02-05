Supermoons & Snowstorms

It’s been a great winter for photography so far. Between the sea smoke and supermoons, colorful skies and snowstorms, we’ve had ample opportunities to make some unique images. I’ve seen some great images of local wildlife, quiet harbors, and more than a few of you have been using your drones to get some great perspectives! Keep tagging those photos #mainelife!

I’ve been out a lot. Here are two of my favorite photos from this winter, one of downtown Camden in some heavy snow and sunrise at Giant Stairs on Bailey Island.

One of my favorite photos from the Super Blue Blood Moon (haha, that name!) has to be this beauty from Charles Cormier. He traveled to Long Sands Beach in York to capture the moon coming up behind Nubble Lighthouse. Great photo, Charles!