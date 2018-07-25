Palace Playland’s newest coaster brings the heat.

Palace Playland owner Joel Golder had to buy the parking lot next door just to accommodate his newest toy, the Sea Viper roller coaster. Its predecessor, the Galaxi, had whipped visitors along its tracks since the early ’90s, when Golder bought the circa-1972 coaster from a shuttered amusement park in Omaha, Nebraska. But Golder recently decided it was time for some fresh excitement in his park, and the bigger, taller, thrillier Sea Viper replaced the old coaster this year. Proclaimed a wobbly-legged park worker after his maiden spin one recent morning: “Oh, it’s fast!”

Palace Playland is open daily through August. 1 Old Orchard St., Old Orchard Beach. 207-934-2001.