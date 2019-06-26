SPONSORED CONTENT
Summer at Thompson's Point
Every Wednesday in the summer
Starting June 19
Overlooking the beautiful Fore River we invite you to flow, connect with nature, and soak in the sun with some of the best instructors around. Join us for a summer series you won’t want to miss! Classes will be challenging and powerful while accessible to all, no matter your skill level. After cultivating strength and bliss in an upbeat yoga class, hang on the Point, shop local vendors, grab a bite at the food trucks, or a drink at the bar while catching the sunset.
Select summer Saturdays on the lawn
Starting June 22, noon–5
Come one, come all! Gather to watch the incredible Sellam Circus School acrobats perform select summer Saturday’s on the lawn at Thompson’s Point! Watch performances on two stages; Main Stage and CircusKids Stage, as the Sellam Circus performs Juggling, Unicycling, Acrobatics, Diabolo, Trapeze and more! Kids can sign up for a FREE workshop at 1pm (limited spots available) with The Bearded Man! Enjoy food from Mr. Tuna, Crepe Elizabeth, Greeks of Peaks and more, with cocktails, wine and craft beer available at the bar. Admission is free and leashed dogs are welcome.
Thursdays, 4 p.m.–sunset
Starting June 13, 4 p.m.–sunset
Food Trucks, Beer, Wine, Cocktails and Lawn Games at the end of the Point by Portland Trails Park / the Depot every Thursday night from 4pm – sunset this summer!
Various dates this summer
This local market will take place inside Brick South, 10am-3pm and will allow our skilled and expansive community of makers to sell and show their goods here on Thompson’s Point! It will also allow the public the experience of browsing and purchasing goods such as local food, local produce, vintage clothing and goods, handmade crafts, jewelry, ceramics and more! Did we mention there will also be bloody mary’s, mimosas, and maybe even some live music?