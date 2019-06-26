Summer at Thompson's Point

Overlooking the beautiful Fore River we invite you to flow, connect with nature, and soak in the sun with some of the best instructors around. Join us for a summer series you won’t want to miss! Classes will be challenging and powerful while accessible to all, no matter your skill level. After cultivating strength and bliss in an upbeat yoga class, hang on the Point, shop local vendors, grab a bite at the food trucks, or a drink at the bar while catching the sunset.