Enter Now for the Chance to Win Tickets to the Newport International Boat Show

The Newport International Boat Show (NIBS), presented by BankNewport, is one of the largest and most prestigious in the Northeast. Taking place September 11–14, 2025, on over seventeen acres in historic downtown Newport, Rhode Island. Walk the docks to view a stunning lineup of sailboats and powerboats, including a brokerage basin with yachts up to 90 feet. On land, explore hundreds of marine products, services, and accessories. As the official kickoff to boat show season, NIBS also highlights exciting debuts through the Newport for New Products program, featuring boats and products making their first U.S. appearance.

General-Admission Tickets give you access to the show’s seven interconnected show sites in historic downtown Newport, Rhode Island, including Perry Mill Wharf, Hammetts ‘Below Deck’ / Cruisers Classroom, Brokerage Basin, Newport Harbor Hotel & Marina, Newport Yachting Center.

VIP Tickets include admission to the show and access to the Winward VIP Lounge, a private retreat at the Newport International Boat Show. Enjoy early admission, premium cocktails, gourmet food, private restrooms, and stunning views of Narragansett Bay, all in a spacious, comfortable setting.

*Both sets of tickets are one-day passes. Winners will be drawn and notified via email on Monday, September 8.