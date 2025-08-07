4 Ways to Seize the End of Summer in Maine

Sponsored Visit Maine

Whether celebrating heritage industries, exploring the sprawling wilderness, dining al fresco on the catch of the day, or taking in local talent and culture, Maine summers are full of chances to slow down and appreciate the state’s unique traditions.

Attend a Festival

Maine’s many summer festivals bring visitors and locals together to share in old-fashioned fun. At Rockland’s Maine Lobster Festival, volunteers cook 20,000 pounds of lobster to serve in classic rolls, in mac ’n’ cheese, on Caesar salads, and more. The festival is also home to the fan-favorite international Great Crate Race, where participants rush across a string of floating wooden lobster crates and risk falling into the chilly ocean water. The Machias Blueberry Festival celebrates Maine’s official state fruit. The all-ages weekend is free to attend, with a pie-eating contest, children’s parade, and tours of Welch Farm, a working wild-blueberry farm in Roque Bluffs. For an aerial view of Maine, the Lewiston-Auburn Balloon Festival invites attendees to take a tethered hot-air balloon ride 30–60 feet in the air. This year’s festival theme is “The Rise of the Balloons,” with many intergalactic-themed balloons expected.

Explore a State Park

Maine is home to 32 state parks, spanning mountain, coastal, and lakeside locations. Summer is prime hiking season for Maine’s highest peak, Katahdin, located in the center of Baxter State Park. Camden Hills State Park has 25 miles of less challenging, but still invigorating hikes, where visitors to the summit of Mount Battie are rewarded with a panoramic view of lakes, forest, and the islands of Penobscot Bay. Saltwater lovers can swim and surf the waves at Phippsburg’s 605-acre Popham Beach State Park, or visit Ferry Beach State Park in Saco, popular for both swimming and fishing. For a slower-paced stay by the lake, Sebago Lake State Park, in Naples, has a campground, and allows trailered boat launches. The family-friendly Maine Wildlife Park in Gray exhibits a variety of orphaned and/or injured Maine wildlife, giving visitors a chance to better appreciate Maine’s many resident species.

Enjoy Maine’s Fresh Fare

With a long agricultural tradition and resurgence of first-generation farmers, Maine is home to more than 130 farmers’ markets where shoppers can browse fresh, local crops and specialty items like Maine honey, maple syrup, and dairy products. Many smaller-scale farms have roadside stands, where offerings might include backyard eggs or baked goods. For seafood fresh off the boat enjoyed with a view of the working waterfront, diners can visit Beal’s Lobster Pier in Southwest Harbor, or Cape Pier Chowder House in Kennebunkport. Late summer is also a great time to pick-your-own, with Maine’s blueberry season typically running from mid-July to late August, and apple season kicking off in mid-August.

Take in a Show

Maine is sometimes referred to as the birthplace of summer theater, and the tradition of summer stock theater is still strong today. Central Maine’s Lakewood Theater, located on the shore of Madison’s Wesserunsett Lake, has been operating since 1901 and holds the title of the longest-running summer theater in America. The historic Ogunquit Playhouse hosted its first performances in 1933, and has since showcased talents including Bette Davis, Richard Kind, and Rue McClanahan. The Hackmatack Playhouse, at Hackmatack Farm in Berwick, was founded in 1972 with a vision to provide a space where budding thespians could hone their craft alongside professional actors. All three theaters are still in operation, giving locals and vacationers a chance to experience incredible talent up close in Maine.

