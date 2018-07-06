Senategrams

Senator’s snapshots: Chamberlain statue in Brunswick; lobsterboat in Damariscotta; bird’s-eye Old Port view; Georgetown shore; Capitol Hill sunset vista; former mill in Topsham.
Down East director of photography Benjamin Williamson on Senator Angus King’s sharp shooting.
I’ve attempted that shot of the Joshua Lawrence Chamberlain statue in Brunswick many a time, but it never comes out quite right. One day last winter, cruising Instagram, I noticed that Angus King tried something I hadn’t. From what I can see of it, he tossed maybe a jacket or scarf over the spotlight that shines on the statue, to dampen the glow. The result is dramatic, stirring, contemplative. It’s photos like this that inspired Islandport Press to compile King’s Instagram pics in a coffee-table book, A Senator’s Eye: Celebrating Maine, Washington, and the Joys of Scraping the Windshield ($16.95, July 10). Sure, a book deal may come easier when you sit on the Senate Armed Services Committee, but King has a true knack for composition and color. More importantly, he’s a thoughtful documenter of the Maine experience. The key to capturing our state is to be out in it — to see it in all weather, light, seasons. In that one way, the obligations of senators and photographers aren’t so different.
About to be de-iced before taking off from Portland. This is one of those parts of air travel which produces mixed emotions–it slows down the schedule, but beats what might happen if it doesn’t get done. Here’s to all those unsung heroes (like the guy manning the nozzle on the front of that truck) who are helping millions of us to get safely home for the holidays. Or in my case, to get to work. #portlandjetport #deicingtheplane #backtowork
There’s a deep symbolic connection between this Christmas tree on the early morning Rockland waterfront and the wide bay beyond–the tree is made entirely of lobster traps! One of Maine’s iconic industries (half a billion dollars into the economy and thousand of jobs), lobstering in many ways defines the Maine character–tough, hard-working, independent, resilient, defiant of weather and the unforgiving sea, and, as I can attest, distrustful of politicians. #lobstering #rocklandmaine #christmastree #lobstertrap #awhitesportcoatandapinkcrustacean #lobsteremoji
Selfie with a Seal! For those of you “from away” (that’s anyone who’s not a third or fourth generation Mainer), Andre the seal is a legendary Maine character. Born in Rockport Harbor in the sixties and befriended by harbor master Harry Goodridge, Andre was a fixture in the area for 25 years. He spent his winters at the Boston Aquarium and was released each spring to make his way up the coast to Rockport. I’ve always thought of him as a perfect Mainer–resourceful, loyal, persistent, tough, and damned smart. We miss you, man (er, seal)! #andretheseal #rockportmaine