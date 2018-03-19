Sap Tap Throwback

Artist and illustrator Jodie Neal inked one of our favorite early covers 60 years ago this month. The Aroostook County native had watched her cousins hauling maple sap with shoulder yokes, and she stylized the scene for our April 1958 issue. Neal, now 84, went on to a long career in advertising and design. She still does posters for her church and other organizations around her home of North Conway, New Hampshire — and she still gets back to Aroostook County in the summertime, to lounge and sketch around the family camp on East Grand Lake.