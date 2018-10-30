Margo Walsh’s sanctuary is a minivan filled with recovering addicts and ex-cons. On this sunny afternoon, she’s driving three such men from a construction site in Portland to their sober-living houses across town. She glances in the rearview mirror at her passengers, who also happen to be her employees.

“I don’t mean to favor Tristan,” she begins, “but he’s been through a hot mess. This is his first week here, and he hit the ground running — right out of Maine State Prison. The big house. So, Tristan, would you mind telling us what your deal is? Give us the Reader’s Digest version of you.”

Tristan is 22, with lovelorn blue eyes, a jaw like an ax blade, and six years in jail hanging over him if he screws up his probation for three burglary convictions. He did the break-ins to get money for drugs, and he did the drugs to cope with his chronic anxiety. “They make me feel normal,” he confides.

Tristan was 12 when he took his first Xanax, an anti-anxiety drug that wasn’t prescribed for him. He was a smart kid who didn’t take school seriously, and he’d been placed in alternative education, “which is basically for troublemakers.” Classmates teased him for having curly hair and an uncommon name (at his request, we’re using a pseudonym). “For a long time, I just took it, but when I got older, I became confrontational,” he says. “I got expelled for fighting and drugs. My parents put me in a residential treatment program, and I got kicked out for being an asshole. I started breaking into houses. I turned 18, and I’ve essentially been in jail ever since.”

Now he works for Walsh, the 53-year-old founder of MaineWorks, a temporary-employment agency that supplies labor to landscaping, construction, and road projects. She oversees a 60-person workforce made up entirely of people in recovery, many of them felons, and she’s heard hundreds of harrowing stories in her eight years of driving workers to and from job sites. “Tristan, this is your beginning,” she says. “It’s all about starting now. It’s not about recovering anything, because what the f— do you have to recover? Memories of eighth grade?”

When Tristan suggests his feelings of alienation began at age 7, after his parents divorced, his seatmate, Larry, pipes up. “I know what it was for me,” he says, “my father’s death from alcoholism when I was 16.” Chris chimes in from the rear seat, “In my house, it was mental illness. My mother was bipolar. Sometimes she wouldn’t come out of her room, and when she finally did, she was on a manic high.”

In the intimate confines of Walsh’s car, the stories unfurl, because everyone here — Walsh included — has one. And now, they’re all writing something new.