ONCE MORE TO THE CITY

I moved out of the Y and my world expanded. My friends and I navigated the Old Port’s cobblestone streets in our disco-era platform shoes. At the Paper Patch, we browsed greeting cards with scenes of skyline and sea. We sipped cocktails at the Old Port Tavern and took to the dance floor at The Loft, a (curiously, street-level) former warehouse that retained its industrial edge. And we made late-night runs to Amato’s on India Street for Italians. Portland never came to feel less gritty or strange to me, but the first time the Amato’s clerk knew my order without my asking, I felt like I’d been handed the key to the city.

I graduated in May of 1980, on the same day Mount St. Helens erupted, both of us blasting into the world. I’ve since traveled back to Portland to see friends and to teach. With each approach on 295 and each essential Italian run out to India Street, I’ve watched the slow, inevitable process of my city becoming someone else’s.

I know I’m not the first to feel this way, and I know the phenomenon isn’t unique to cities, though the pace of change seems accelerated there. Think of a place you once knew. Now think of what’s missing there, or what’s sprung up, or what’s morphed over time into something you hardly recognize. Who were you then, when you first knew that place? Who are you now, witnessing its new incarnation, whether your view is of rubble or renewal?

I know too that the real world isn’t static, and that the object of one person’s nostalgia is another’s mundane memory. Maybe the Dogman himself roamed turn-of-the-’80s Portland longing for the Congress Street of an earlier era. Still, it is jarring — and a certain kind of melancholy — to find a soulless convention center rising up where your trusty convenience store once stood. And it can stick in your craw.

Portland School of Art became a mecca called MECA, the Maine College of Art. It exists today in a single building, one where I once window-shopped for bell bottoms. No plastic bags hang from the windows of the YWCA because there is no more YWCA. The building was sold to the Portland Museum of Art in 2007; for now, it is a parking lot edged with trees. There is no Hunza, hungry or otherwise. If I went looking for that Laundromat stripper, I’d end up peering in the windows of a trendy bar with bookshelves and manual typewriters, where a pint of beer costs $7. The city convicted the Dogman for flouting leash laws and took his dogs away. A Whole Foods stands where I once shimmied at The Loft, and after 71 years as a neighborhood anchor, Joe’s Smoke Shop was knocked down this winter to make room for an apartment complex.

I’ve just joined a Facebook group called “Portland Maine Encyclopedia of the 1960s, 70s & 80s” — because this is how we indulge nostalgia in 2016. Its 8,882 members stroll on cyber lanes past shabby apartments they once rented for $75 a month. They still wear denim they bought from Levinsky’s Clothing Store, now closed a dozen years. They reminisce about a DiMillo’s restaurant that didn’t float. They want what we all want, wherever we come from: our good, remembered yesterdays. We can pray for their return (but not at St. Dominic’s, which has become the Maine Irish Heritage Center). Or we can thank our lucky stars that we knew our places way back when. The rooftop clock still clicks. The Paper Patch still sells postcards with images of blue water and sky. Buy one and send it to yourself, with thanks for the time you once spent in a city, a place where anything can happen. Including, for a time, the city becoming yours.