LEARN THE FERN

I had imagined that fiddlehead pickers knew where to find whole swaths of the things, had pictured us cutting through them like combines through the wheat fields, harvesting hundreds in each sweep. Not so. Fiddleheads don’t seem to like company. Colis and I pivoted our way across the landscape, from a cluster of ferns here to another over there to yet another a few yards away. Rarely did we find ourselves bending over to harvest from more than one plant at a time.

We were, of course, traversing someone else’s land. Historically, this hasn’t been an issue for fiddleheaders like Colis, who benefit from Maine’s long tradition of “permissive access” — or the assumption of permission to use unimproved private property if landowners haven’t posted otherwise. Last year, however, the state legislature considered a bill that would prohibit foraging on private land without explicit landowner permission. The bill died in committee, but it wasn’t the first legislative effort to rein in commercial foraging, and it won’t be the last. Advocates for a more regulated harvest cite threats to resources, lost revenue for landowners, and liability issues.

That last point came to mind as Colis and I made our way over a few fallen, decaying limbs in a particularly vine-ridden patch of woods. One second, he was up; the next, he was splayed out, face first in the soft, green earth. I asked if he was all right, and Colis waved me off, peeling himself off the ground slowly, in stages. I thought of his eight decades, his heart attack, and his stents and bypasses, and I worried about the long hours he spends in the woods by himself.

“I carry nitro with me,” Colis said, when he was back on his feet. “I’ve never had to use it, but I always have it.” He brushed himself off, patted his round belly, and made a joke about how nicely it fit into the hollow he’d fallen into.