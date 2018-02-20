Follow the Weather

Maine Photography by Benjamin Williamson

H

ere’s the not-so-secret way to capture interesting landscape photos: Photograph at sunrise or sunset at the edges of stormy or interesting weather. Bad weather creates the most dramatic skies and certain cloud structures can capture and reflect the light of the sun back to the ground, casting eerie and beautiful light on your subject.

Think about your subject and under what circumstances it will most clearly ‘tell its story.’ Arrive early and scout your compositions with a mindful eye of where the sun will rise/set and what type of shadows/light it will cast on your subject. Invest in some foul weather gear so that you can take advantage and capture nature’s extremes. Always be safe and prepared. Let someone know where you’ll be, especially if you are taking risks with the weather.