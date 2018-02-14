Job Responsibilities
• Photo research, editing, and collecting and organizing high-resolution images from stock, PR contacts, and photographers
• Manage daily workflow of the photo department including organizing, managing and releasing high-resolution images to production and design teams, file management, and archiving images
• Compile credit and caption information
• Manage invoices and payments
• Track budget
• Collaborate with photo director, design director and edit team on story development and visual concepts
• Collaborate with digital team on online content
• Familiarity with photo contracts, usage rights, photo licensing, and copyright
• Maintain high quality standards
Skills and Experience
• Passionate about visual storytelling and all things Maine
• Editorial and photo editing experience
• Knowledge of Photoshop, InDesign, and relevant software
• Understanding of print requirements
• Record-keeping experience
• Highly organized, proactive, and assertive
• Eye for detail
What We Offer
• A great work environment in our beautiful offices in Rockport
• A team of extremely smart, hard-working, creative, and kind collaborators on our editorial staff
• A flexible schedule