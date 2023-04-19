Maine News You May Have Missed

Rockland

Oceanside High School wrestler Maddie Ripley won in the 106-pound weight class at the state championships. She is the first girl to take home a Maine title. Her twin brother, Gavin, also won in his weight class.

Augusta

The Bureau of Motor Vehicles, cracking down on provocative vanity plates, nixed LOVETOFU. The plate’s owner, a vegan, was reassigned an unambiguously generic plate number.

Bethel

A bill introduced by state senator Lisa Keim and supported by Maine Mineral and Gem Museum curator Myles Felch would make granitic pegmatite, found in 14 of Maine’s 16 counties, the official state rock. Presently, there is no state rock, but the state gemstone is tourmaline.

Fort Fairfield

Three bison went running down Route 1A after escaping from a local farm. Two were corralled by police later that day. The third remained at large until the following evening.

Ogunquit

Based on user reviews, TripAdvisor named Ogunquit Beach the ninth-best beach in the country. Last year, the beach placed 23rd.

Portland

Retired University of Southern Maine philosophy professor Robert Louden donated $300,000 to his former employer to fund a public lecture series bringing prominent outside scholars to the campus.