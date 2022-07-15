Maine News You May Have Missed

Rockland

Cafe Miranda, nearly as defining a Rockland landmark as the breakwater lighthouse, with its funky, neon vibe and flavors as big as the helpings, closed after 29 years in business due to the strain of kitchen-staff shortages.

Liberty

At Lake St. George, Belmont Boatworks launched a prototype of the first commercially available entirely solar-powered powerboat, a 24-foot Solar Sal model, which the Maine boatyard built for Sustainable Energy Systems, an upstate New York boat company.

Castine

Town officials rebuffed a proposal to turn the historic keeper’s cottage at Dice Head Light into an Airbnb-style short-term rental. The current tenant is a local kindergarten teacher who doesn’t mind that the grounds are open to visitors during the day.

Boothbay

Home-schooled high-school junior Emma Markowitz won an award at the Regeneron International Science and Engineering Fair, in Atlanta, for her work using honey’s antimicrobial properties to treat white line disease, which causes hoof deformities in horses.

Bangor

Senator Susan Collins listed her 4,250-square-foot Bangor house for $727,000 (it’s down the street from Stephen King’s old house). A spokesperson said the senator and her husband were looking for something smaller, with more yard for Pepper, their black Lab.

Bar Harbor

Acadia National Park officials halted restoration work on the Duck Brook Road Motor Bridge for a month for fear of disturbing any mother bats and their young residing in gaps in the stonework during pupping season.