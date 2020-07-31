Maine News You May Have Missed

Vinalhaven

Two North Haven residents, boating back from the grocery store, saw a black bear paddling toward Vinalhaven’s shore. At its nearest point, the island is 7 miles from the mainland, no short swim.

York

A Massachusetts resident paid off a $3 parking ticket from 1978, plus a $1 late fee. He enclosed a note, writing, “I hope I can now safely travel through the state of Maine without always looking in my rearview mirror.”

Portland

With the baseball season on hold, the Sea Dogs started offering ballpark fare for curbside pickup at Hadlock Field — hot dogs, peanuts, beer. The luckiest of customers had their meals handed to them by beloved team mascot Slugger.

Lewiston

Midnight Boutique Lingerie owner Anita Blais contrived a socially distanced way to sell unmentionables: shoppers call ahead and explain what they want, and she holds up various frilly options for them in her front window.

Bridgton

Oxford Hills Comprehensive High School and Lake Region High School seniors both graduated on the big screen, with commencement ceremonies held at the Bridgton Twin Drive-In theater. Limit one car per family.

Guilford

President Donald Trump, without protective equipment, toured Puritan Medical Products for a photo op. Employees, who wear masks, lab coats, hair nets, gloves, and booties, had to throw out the COVID-19 testing swabs manufactured during the visit.