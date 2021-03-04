Maine News You May Have Missed

Ogunquit

A rock wren was sighted for only the second time ever in Maine, making regular appearances around Perkins Cove. The species of tiny gray-brown songbirds normally doesn’t stray east of the Dakotas.

Kennebunk

The NFL gave two Super Bowl LV tickets to 84-year-old Don Crisman, keeping alive Crisman’s streak — despite pandemic restrictions this year — of attending every championship game since Super Bowl I.

Indian Township

Passamaquoddy tribe member Geo Soctomah Neptune, who blends traditional techniques and modern looks

in black-ash basketry, won a $50,000 fellowship from the Chicago-based United States Artists nonprofit group.

Limestone

BluShift Aerospace, a Brunswick- based company, test-launched the world’s first biofuel-powered rocket from the site of the former Loring Air Force Base.

Fort Kent

A beaver gnawed through a tree that then fell through a power line, leaving more than 10,000 Aroostook County residents without power for several hours.

Tenants Harbor

Lobsterman Marley Babb caught a rare yellow lobster — an approximately one in 30 million shot — and donated the crustacean to the University of New England’s Marine Science Center, where it was named Banana.