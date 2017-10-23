Each month, Down East editors select our favorite response to “Where in Maine?” Here is our favorite letter from September.

The photo is of our beautiful Tumbledown Mountain in Weld. Having climbed it many times (but never attempted the Fat Man’s Misery route, which is definitely a tight squeeze), I am always in awe of this treasure and its surrounding beauty. Five generations of my family have climbed Tumbledown: My great-grandfather farmed in Weld in the early 1900s, and my grandfather was raised there. Going thru family photos, I found one of my mother on top of the mountain with her brother. I framed it, with her in one oval and, in the other, a shot of me on a hike. I gave it to my children for Christmas one year, and then my son made his journey up the mountain. So many people are drawn to this beautiful place.