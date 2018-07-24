OUR FAVORITE LETTER

This harbor is in the town of Friendship, for which Friendship sloops were named. While I have been cruising the coast of Maine and the Maritimes since 1974, I clearly remember the first night I spent on a boat. It was in June 1973, in Tenants Harbor, on a friend’s father’s 43-foot Friendship sloop named Triumvirate. We arrived Friday night in thick fog, flashing our headlights and beeping the horn to let the skipper know we were there. The next day was just as thick, and we stayed in port. Sunday dawned clear as a bell. My friend caught a few mackerel, and breakfast was fried eggs, grilled mackerel, and baked beans. Doesn’t get much better. I guess that’s when I caught the bug: I bought a small runabout in 1974, and that progressed through a couple of larger vessels to the Sabre 34 I’ve been sailing since 1986. — Phil Sargent, Yarmouth, Maine