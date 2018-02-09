Each month, Down East editors select our favorite response to “Where in Maine?” Here is our favorite letter from January.

This is the old smokehouse at the inlet known as Bailey’s Mistake, site of my favorite beach for the 10 years I lived there. Captain Bailey had apparently settled on my homestead just up the road from the cove. He had an irritating habit of slamming my bathroom door — perhaps the head was the only place he found peace from the razzing this highly experienced captain took from that wrong turn he made in the fog? Or maybe he knew exactly what he was doing and was tired of that Boston-to-Lubec run? Funny how he had everything he needed to build a homestead.