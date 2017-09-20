Though they may not rise as high as their cousins, the Presidentials, across the border in New Hampshire, the Mahoosucs of Western Maine are a mountain range every bit as dramatic — and the trails that navigate them are as varied and challenging. Whether you’re a hiker, a trail runner, or a mountain biker, there’s a path in the mountains, foothills, and forests surrounding Bethel that’ll have you eagerly grabbing your daypack. And if there’s a drive-up vantage point that rivals any of these four trails for fall color, we haven’t found it. Lace up your boots and check out one of these classic Maine trails.

For more Western Maine hiking trails and resources , be sure to visit the Bethel Area Chamber of Commerce.

1 Glassface Ledges Trail, Rumford Center 1.6 miles out-and-back, trailhead across from Hastings’ Landing boat launch on Rte. 2, 17 miles northeast of Bethel. mahoosuc.org It’s hard to imagine another spot that delivers so much payout for such comparatively little effort. After walking less than a mile through boggy woods (with boardwalks) and ascending some 700 feet up the side of Glass Face Mountain, along a few nice sets of stone steps, you’ll step out onto some exposed outcroppings, where you can gaze down at peak color in the Androscoggin River Valley and the Mahoosuc Range beyond. The less-than-three-year-old trail is in terrific shape.

2 Lapham Ledge Trail, Woodstock 2 miles out-and-back, trailhead at Rte. 26 and Mills Rd., 7.5 miles east of Bethel. A short, family-friendly hike that, again, has an excellent sweat-to-reward ratio. It’s all of a mile — half of it along a graded, gravel road — to reach Lapham Ledge, a 1,120-foot perch looking out over the rolling hills that surround shimmering Bryant Pond. The half-mile climb to the lookout is gentle as can be. For a longer day on the trail, pair this hike with the spur to Buck’s Ledge, another half-mile up the gravel trunk road and .6 miles to a southwesterly view of Mt. Abram and the Whites.