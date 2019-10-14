For Sweet Tooths

Where: Maps (64 Market St.; 207-272-9263)

When: Wednesday–Saturday, 4–7 p.m.

The basement bar decked out floor-to-ceiling with maps is a block removed from the hubbub of Exchange Street, with an easy-to-miss entrance wedged between a toy store and bookshop. The vinyl-spinning staff is happy to talk music or craft beer, which can be ordered by the pitcher for a very respectable $10 during happy hour. Individual drinks (the bar is beer-and-wine only) are a buck off. And then there are the towering cakes (sticky toffee, chocolate sea-salt caramel, among others). Having dessert before dinner? Lean into it with a happy-hour–price glass of port to wash down your slice.