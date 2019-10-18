November 2019

Editor’s Note by Brian Kevin
Around the time we were working on this issue, I sat down at a dinner next to Congressman Jared Golden, who represents Maine’s 2nd District in the U.S. House of Representatives. The occasion was the third anniversary party for Katahdin Woods and Waters National Monument, held outside Millinocket, and because Congressman Golden was scheduled to say a few words, he got a crack at the buffet line before his tablemates. He suggested that, when my turn came, I scoop generously from a tray full of bacon-and-jalapeño macaroni and cheese, and it turned out to be one of the shrewder proposals I’ve heard from a politician all year.
Golden was later kind enough to chat for this month’s My Favorite Place (page 152). A back-page concept we introduced nearly two years ago, My Favorite Place has become one of my favorite parts of the magazine because its subjects are the sort of people I might like to be seated next to at a dinner table: brilliant scientists and entrepreneurs, accomplished actors and authors, passionate artists and athletes. Some are native Mainers and others adopted, but they have in common a deep love for this place — and that love in some way drives or undergirds their pursuits.
This issue is full of such people, our second (perhaps annual?) issue devoted to Mainers who lend their time, talents, and resources to the betterment of their home state. I’d love to sit down to a buffet with the volunteers and do-gooders profiled in “Maine Gives Back” (page 94), to attack a platter of moeche with the marine ecologists who want you to start eating green crabs (page 80), or to tuck into some venison steaks with George Smith, the prolific columnist and celebrated advocate of Maine’s outdoor heritage (page 88).
If I did have dinner with Smith, he might tell me about having grown up in Winthrop with his friend Joe Golden, Jared’s father — because, of course, Maine is one giant small town, where we are always tracing the connections among our relationships, learning how the webs of our acquaintance can be navigated full-circle.
I’ve been writing this editor’s note for a year now, and as I head into 2020, I would like to do something bad mannered and invite myself over to dinner at your place. Next year, I’m hoping to have a dinner a month with readers of Down East from all across the state. I’d like to sit down with you and hear about your relationship to Maine and to this magazine — and about what you’d like to see from each of them as Maine heads into its bicentennial and beyond. If you have an extra chair in your dining room and would welcome the company, visit downeast.com/dinnerwithbrian to learn more. It would be a privilege to have a seat at your table.
Off the Chain!
It’s the time of year when many Mainers’ thoughts are on their woodpiles, and apparently we are no exception — we ended up with four separate chainsaw-centric stories in this issue. From providing fuel (page 23) to thinning woods (pages 99 and 102) to terrorizing children (page 68), is there anything Mainers’ trustiest appliance can’t do?
Features
Blight Snack
A coalition of dedicated scientists and high-profile chefs wants to get invasive green crabs out of Maine’s waters and into your belly.
By Kathryn Miles
The Sportsman’s Alliances
Once a foe to greens, now a surprising ally, writer and former Augusta heavyweight George Smith looks back on a rich Maine life — and ahead at one last challenge.
By Murray Carpenter
Maine Gives Back
As we come into the season of giving and giving thanks, we once again salute Mainers who are doing their part to make the Pine Tree State a better place.
By Willy Blackmore, Michaela Cavallaro, Josh Christie, Will Grunewald, Ron Joseph, and Frances Killea
+
Special Advertising Section: Gifts
A ’tis-the-season guide to shopping for the best in handmade, Maine-made crafts and more.
By Kate Ladstatter and Emmeline Wiley
Departments
North by East
Mainers pitch in on community wood banks, the Bangor Symphony Orchestra director marks a milestone, late-season outdoor getaways are calling your name, and more. Also, a legendary all-night diner decides to get some shut-eye in Maine Dispatches.
Food and Drink
When did Maine’s bagels get so good? Plus, a look at Portland’s buzzy Flood’s, the turkey boom on Maine farms, and a cassoulet recipe for chilly evenings.
Good Things from Maine
The perforated pottery of Lincolnville sculptor Simon van der Ven, wicked nice guitars handmade in Stow, and a funky minister in Maine Street Style.
Maine Homes
A Cape in South Portland helps tell the neighborhood’s story, and Bowdoin artist Susan Mills surrounds herself with emblems of nature and spirit.
Where in Maine
Maine Moment
Dooryard
Editor’s note, reader feedback, responses to September’s Where in Maine, and more.
Columns
My Maine: Uncle Maine, Book Excerpt: The In-Betweens, Room With a View.
My Favorite Place
Congressman Jared Golden on the Leeds countryside.
On the cover: Forester Pam Wells, of Old Town, by Michael D. Wilson
