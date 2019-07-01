A Life Made in Art: Maud Briggs Knowlton

July 1–September 30, 2019

This summer the Monhegan Museum will celebrate the art and life of Maud Briggs Knowlton, one of the first women to direct a major American art museum and one of the few women to paint on Monhegan in the late 1890s. In addition to being an accomplished artist of the Arts and Crafts era, Knowlton was the first director of what is now the Currier Museum of Art in Manchester, New Hampshire. The first major retrospective of Knowlton’s work, this exhibition will include watercolors, oils, etchings, drawings, and painted porcelain from Knowlton’s time on Monhegan Island and in New Hampshire. Also on display will be turn-of-the-century photographs, cyanotypes, and glass negatives by her husband, Edward, that capture life as it existed on Monhegan when they first arrived on its shores in the 1890s. The exhibition is co-organized with the Currier Museum of Art and will travel there in 2020.