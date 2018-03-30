Meet the Cruisers

Cruising vessels come in all shapes and sizes, says Josh Moore, special projects coordinator at Lyman-Morse Boatbuilding Company in Thomaston. Mega-yachts with hired crews, tiny fiberglass sailing dinghies, live-aboard powerboats with all the bells and whistles — all cruise the same harbors and inlets. Arnold and Ronna Ziegel’s first Maine sailing experience was in 1976 on a 19-foot Lightning, an inexpensive sloop-rigged sailing dinghy, when they took their first lesson at Linekin Bay Resort in Boothbay Harbor. Originally from New York, they kept their first boat north of the Tappan Zee Bridge on the Hudson River and cruised Long Island Sound, Nantucket, and Martha’s Vineyard, often dreaming of returning to Maine with the right boat. In 1996, equipped with radar in their J-37 racer/cruiser, they finally made it back to the water they’d been thinking about for 20 years.

“Once you start sailing the coast of Maine, everything else pales in comparison,” Ronna says. After four decades of sailing — including on a J-30 sailboat and then 15 years on their “dreamboat,” Metaphor, a Tartan 4100 sailboat — the couple now cruises in a Maine-made Back Cove 34 powerboat, also called Metaphor (with an inflatable dinghy named Simile). “We decided it’s fun to get places faster,” Ronna says. “We spent 75 nights aboard the powerboat the first year we had it. We miss it when we’re not cruising. We go up to Freeport to visit it in the winter.”

Many cruisers start as day sailors on smaller crafts, then graduate to larger boats with amenities or features that allow them to stay aboard longer and cruise farther. “Once you start going longer,” Ronna admits, “you want a bigger icebox.”

“The thing about Maine is it’s blessed with more than its fair share of boatbuilders,” Moore says. “The craftsmen in Maine are legendary, and there’s a reason why the Maine craft-built boat has such a reputation.” Cruisers often get custom-built or semi–custom-built boats tailored to their needs. A novice cruiser can buy a serviceable, used starter boat for four digits, Moore says (plus, very likely, a bunch of repairs). The most elaborate custom builds run well into seven digits. It’s more than a boat these folks are buying, he explains. “This is a lifestyle, and people like that their boat, which is their home, can truly be a reflection of them.”