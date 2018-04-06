This stunning image from Sand Beach in Acadia comes from John Putnam. I really love the design and composition, which to me forms an implied triangular relationship between the stones and offshore island. That juxtaposed with the strong horizontal lines creates a mood of both peacefulness and hints at the underlying powerful forces at play. The triangle is a power shape! John shared a great description of the image that adds a lot to the meaning he found in making it, and goes even deeper in describing the special relationship of the beach to that island which he visualized so well. Here’s what he had to say. “Sand Beach is one of just a few cold water, shell-based sand beaches in the world. Typically, shells completely dissolve in cold water, but that little rocky island you see in the distance, named Old Soaker, creates a current that collects tiny particles of shell that haven’t had the chance to fully dissolve and diverts them into the glacially carved cove that is Sand Beach, where they become trapped.” Follow John’s work on Instagram to see more amazing images. Thanks for sharing your #mainemoments with us. Keep ’em coming. — Benjamin Williamson, director of photography