Ben's Picks, Photography, zeta 03.12.18

BEN'S PICKS

NOR'EASTER EDITION
March 2–3, 2018

ben_williamsonThe high surf from our latest storm was a truly special event for Maine’s photographers. It was so exciting to see all of the amazing photos coming in during and after the storm. In addition to simply appreciating the effort required to get these images, I really love how we were all drawn to the ocean to document this in the first place. I think I can speak for all of when I say that these were not easy captures. There was an incredible amount of spray in the air, and unlike our own eyes, camera lens cannot simply blink and wash away moisture. It collects on our lens and makes it terribly difficult and frustrating to get a clear shot. I spent about 90% of my time wiping down my lenses and about 10% shooting. A lot of images were simply lost in a mire of salty haze (especially the monster waves that I was trying so hard to capture!). To celebrate the occasion, and share some of the amazing work being created in our state by many talented photographers, I thought it would be nice to collect some of these images into an online gallery so we could all see and admire them in one place. I’ve arranged them from south to north along the coast to give a sense of location. Thank you so much to everyone who contributed. I hope to see you out in the field next time! Thanks for sharing your #mainemoments with us. Keep ’em coming.  — Benjamin Williamson, director of photography

WHALEBACK LIGHT

By Jon Secord

Whaleback Lighthouse by Jon Secord

NUBBLE LIGHT

By Jay Arbelo

Nubble-Lighthouse-by-Jay-Arbelo

NUBBLE LIGHT

By Charles Cormier

Nubble-Lighthouse-by-Charles-Cormier

BALD HEAD CLIFF

By Charles Cormier

Bald-Head-Cliff-by-Charles-Cormier

KENNEBUNKPORT STONE HOUSE

By Bob Dennis

Kennebunkport-Stone-House-by-Bob-Dennis

OCEAN AVE., KENNEBUNKPORT

By Bob Dennis

Kennebunkport-Ocean-Avenue-by-Bob-Dennis

PORTLAND HEAD LIGHT

By Colin Chase

Portland-Head-Light-by-Colin-Chase

PORTLAND HEAD LIGHT

By Elizabeth Benz

Portland-Head-Light-by-Elizabeth-Benz

PORTLAND HEAD LIGHT

By Ben Williamson

Portland-Head-Light-by-Ben-Williamson

PORTLAND HEAD LIGHT

By Jack Milton

Portland-Head-Light-by-Jack-Milton

PORTLAND HEAD LIGHT

By Greg Gallant

Portland-Head-Light-by-Greg-Gallant

PORTLAND HEAD LIGHT

By Jeff Bazinet

Portland-Head-Light-by-Jeff-Bazinet

RAM ISLAND LEDGE LIGHT

By Scott Thorp

Ram-Island-Ledge-Lighthouse-by-Scott-Thorp

By Jack Milton

Ram-Island-Ledge-Lighthouse-by-Jack-Milton

RAM ISLAND LEDGE LIGHT

By Ben Williamson

Ram Island Ledge Lighthouse just off of Fort Williams

An absolutely massive wave crashes over Ram Island Ledge Light just off Fort Williams and Portland Head Light in Casco Bay.

REID STATE PARK

By Bill Kenny

Reid-State-Park-by-Bill-Kenny

REID STATE PARK

By Tony Pushard

Reid-State-Park-by-Tony-Pushard

CUCKOLDS LIGHT

By Jeff Wood

Cuckolds-Lighthouse-by-Jeff-Wood

PEMAQUID POINT

By John Meader

Pemaquid-Point-by-John-Meader

PEMAQUID POINT

By John Meader

Pemaquid-Point-#2-by-John-Meader

THUNDER HOLE

By Donovan Buck

Thunder-Hole-by-Donovan-Buck

ACADIA NATIONAL PARK

By Colin Zwirner

Acadia-National-Park-by-Colin-Zwirner

SCHOODIC PENINSULA

By Michele Barker

Schoodic-Peninsula-by-Michele-Barker

Benjamin Williamson

Benjamin Williamson is the director of photography at Down East.

