The high surf from our latest storm was a truly special event for Maine’s photographers. It was so exciting to see all of the amazing photos coming in during and after the storm. In addition to simply appreciating the effort required to get these images, I really love how we were all drawn to the ocean to document this in the first place. I think I can speak for all of when I say that these were not easy captures. There was an incredible amount of spray in the air, and unlike our own eyes, camera lens cannot simply blink and wash away moisture. It collects on our lens and makes it terribly difficult and frustrating to get a clear shot. I spent about 90% of my time wiping down my lenses and about 10% shooting. A lot of images were simply lost in a mire of salty haze (especially the monster waves that I was trying so hard to capture!). To celebrate the occasion, and share some of the amazing work being created in our state by many talented photographers, I thought it would be nice to collect some of these images into an online gallery so we could all see and admire them in one place. I’ve arranged them from south to north along the coast to give a sense of location. Thank you so much to everyone who contributed. I hope to see you out in the field next time! Thanks for sharing your #mainemoments with us. Keep ’em coming. — Benjamin Williamson, director of photography