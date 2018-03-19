563,000

Gallons of maple syrup produced in Maine in 2015 — about 16 percent of total US production. Only Vermont (1,390,000 gallons) and New York (601,000 gallons) produced more.

1,850,000

Taps drilled in Maine [in 2015]. Trees can have one to three taps, and each yields 10–20 gallons of sap.

40

Gallons of sap needed to produce a gallon of syrup. Sap (98 percent water and 2 percent sugar) is boiled until sugar content reaches 66 percent.

27

Days in [the 2015] sugaring season.

$31.50

Average price of a gallon of Maine maple syrup in 2014, the lowest of the 10 states reporting to the USDA.

1

Minimum shelf-life, in years, of a sealed container of syrup. Once it’s opened, experts say, it’s good for about six months in the refrigerator.