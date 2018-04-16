Maine, god bless it, is long on land trusts, with more than 80 land conservation organizations helping to protect and preserve public access to the state’s woods, waterways, and other wild places. Along the coast, the venerable Maine Coast Heritage Trust is responsible for some 150,000 of those conserved acres (that’s three Acadias!), preserved for recreation, yes, but also for working forests and waterfronts, for sustainable agriculture, for fish and game habitat, and other uses with lasting community and economic benefits. And yet the prolific MCHT is far from a household name.

While other laudable bodies are also devoted to trail maintenance and stewardship on Maine’s islands, MCHT is the granddaddy of coastal conservation, having permanently protected more than 300 islands and tens of thousands of shoreline acres since its founding in 1970. Some of these lands host elaborate trail networks and campsites. Many provide critical habitat for seabirds and migrators, seals and shellfish, lady slippers and beachhead irises. All are free and open to the public. Because MCHT thrives on partnerships, many sites it’s conserved over the years are now owned and cared for by other organizations. Today, with a cadre of land stewards working in every coastal county, MCHT manages a vast and varied network of 129 preserves from Kittery to Lubec. Every one of them is a testament to Mainers’ generosity and conservation ethic, as donations — of money, land, and volunteers’ time — are central to the group’s mission.

Most of them are also under-the-radar outdoor playgrounds par excellence. (What, you thought “preserve” meant off-limits?) In this special supplement, we share a few of our favorite ends-of-the-earth campsites, birding hotspots, silent spruce-fir forests, tide-pool oases, lonely granite swells, and 1,000-mile ocean vistas — all of them courtesy of Maine Coast Heritage Trust.