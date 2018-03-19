A Maine summer day and some lobsters are (almost) all you need for the perfect outdoor feast.
Maine Beach Lobster Bake
BY MAINE SPORT OUTFITTERS
Make a fire on the beach and light by 5:00
Bring down cooking vessel
Put 3, 5 gallon buckets of seawater into vessel
Add potatoes
Layer with seaweed
Bring to boil
While waiting for boil prep 3 buckets with seaweed for layering
Shuck corn
When boiling, add lobster, layer of seaweed, clams, layer of seaweed, corn, layer of seaweed
Bring back to a boil
Cook for 20 min or until done (lobster antennae should separate when you pick it up and clams should be open)
Melt 4 sticks of butter
Cut up 3 lemon for 1 wedge on each plate
Put lobsters into a bucket and serve
Put corn into a pot and serve
Put steamers into a bowl and serve
Put potatoes into a bowl and serve