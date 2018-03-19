When boiling, add lobster, layer of seaweed, clams, layer of seaweed, corn, layer of seaweed

While waiting for boil prep 3 buckets with seaweed for layering

Make a fire on the beach and light by 5:00

Bring back to a boil

Cook for 20 min or until done (lobster antennae should separate when you pick it up and clams should be open)

Melt 4 sticks of butter

Cut up 3 lemon for 1 wedge on each plate

Put lobsters into a bucket and serve

Put corn into a pot and serve

Put steamers into a bowl and serve

Put potatoes into a bowl and serve