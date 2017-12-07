Made in Maine, zeta 12.07.17

Featured Maine Maker

Lola Arts, Made in Maine

Like most children before the Internet took over, Rickie Drake, the owner of Lola Arts, filled her free time with whatever creative whim took hold. As a child, she loved to paint, sketch, make jewelry, and write. She could often be found in her father’s woodshop or working on a project using her mother’s sewing machine. “Growing up on a small island in Maine, I was brought up in a community of people who used their hands and natural skills to make a living and support their families,” said Drake. “Island life formed me into someone who needs to work hard at something I love, something that speaks to me and has purpose for my greater community.”

Continue reading at the Down East Shop.

You may also like