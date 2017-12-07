Like most children before the Internet took over, Rickie Drake, the owner of Lola Arts, filled her free time with whatever creative whim took hold. As a child, she loved to paint, sketch, make jewelry, and write. She could often be found in her father’s woodshop or working on a project using her mother’s sewing machine. “Growing up on a small island in Maine, I was brought up in a community of people who used their hands and natural skills to make a living and support their families,” said Drake. “Island life formed me into someone who needs to work hard at something I love, something that speaks to me and has purpose for my greater community.”