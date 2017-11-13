lol #207 4eva

Who can say no to lobster? Not the Unicode Consortium, we hope. Thanks in part to a campaign waged by Maine Senator Angus King and the Luke’s Lobster restaurant chain, consortium members, who are responsible for giving the to new emojis, may add to the language of modern hieroglyphs in late 2018. While they mull this weighty matter, may we propose a few more Maine emojis for 2019?

Surely the most majestic member of the deer family (and Maine’s official state animal) should be part of a cartoon menagerie that already includes a gecko, a gorilla, and two camels (one hump and two). Just one request: make it stand taller than that freak chipmunk that currently towers over everything else.



If a straw-sipping sissy like the mosquito can make it onto the list of 2018 candidates, why not the real monster of the North Woods — the serrated-jawed blackfly? Text it to the one who bugs you most.

