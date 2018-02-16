Events, Food, zeta 02.16.18

Down East Lobster Roll World Championship

When:  Saturday, July 7th from noon to 4pm

Doors open at 11:30am

Where:  Brick South at Thompson’s Point, Portland, ME

Join us in celebrating Maine’s favorite crustacean, the lobster, at Down East’s Lobster Roll World Championship held Saturday, July 7, in Brick South at Thompson’s Point in Portland. Sample lobster rolls from 10 competing chefs. Vote for your favorite lobster roll to determine the World Champion! Plus, special performances from Circus Maine and check out our Good Things from Maine pop-up shop.

Lobster Roll World Championship 2018
TICKETS

VIP – $250 (Purchase yours today and get 20% off!  While supplies last. $200/ticket)

  • VIP lounge with open bar, cocktail hour meet & greet with the competition winners from 4-5pm.  Includes drinks, gift bag, VIP entrance, and all Judge ticket benefits.

 

Judge – $99 (Purchase yours today and save $10/ticket.  While supplies last. $89/ticket)

  • Includes 10 lobster roll tasting stations, vote for Lobster Roll World Champion
Buy Tickets
LobsterFreshies_Merriam001_crop
1st Annual Down East Lobster Roll Festival. Eventide.
1st Annual Down East Lobster Roll Festival
1st Annual Down East Lobster Roll Festival
1st Annual Down East Lobster Roll Festival. Waiting for lobster rolls at the Black Tie tent.
1st Annual Down East Lobster Roll Festival
023_Lobster_Roll_Festival_2017_CWS
020_Lobster_Roll_Festival_2017_CWS
018_Lobster_Roll_Festival_2017_CWS
016_Lobster_Roll_Festival_2017_CWS
015_Lobster_Roll_Festival_2017_CWS
008_Lobster_Roll_Festival_2017_CWS
010_Lobster_Roll_Festival_2017_CWS
Think you have the world's winning lobster roll recipe? Click here to enter the championship
Enter Here

Terms & Conditions

