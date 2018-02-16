Down East Lobster Roll World Championship
When: Saturday, July 7th from noon to 4pm
Doors open at 11:30am
Where: Brick South at Thompson’s Point, Portland, ME
Join us in celebrating Maine’s favorite crustacean, the lobster, at Down East’s Lobster Roll World Championship held Saturday, July 7, in Brick South at Thompson’s Point in Portland. Sample lobster rolls from 10 competing chefs. Vote for your favorite lobster roll to determine the World Champion! Plus, special performances from Circus Maine and check out our Good Things from Maine pop-up shop.
TICKETS
VIP – $250 (Purchase yours today and get 20% off! While supplies last. $200/ticket)
- VIP lounge with open bar, cocktail hour meet & greet with the competition winners from 4-5pm. Includes drinks, gift bag, VIP entrance, and all Judge ticket benefits.
Judge – $99 (Purchase yours today and save $10/ticket. While supplies last. $89/ticket)
- Includes 10 lobster roll tasting stations, vote for Lobster Roll World Champion